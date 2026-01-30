IT sector shifting focus from software to AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that India's IT industry is now focusing less on traditional software and more on building real AI solutions.
He called this shift a sign of the sector's long-standing strength, saying, "The strength that our IT industry has had over several decades, that strength is being put to providing AI solutions, rather than the old model of having software development."
India to host biggest global AI meet in February
The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 (Feb 16-20) is set to be the biggest global meet yet for all things AI.
IT sector's comeback expected in 2026
India has already attracted $70 billion in AI investments—expected to double soon.
Nearly three out of four recent IT contracts are now focused on AI.
Experts predict a strong comeback for the IT sector in 2026 as companies ramp up their AI projects.
Industry leaders are also hoping for budget support to boost homegrown tech and create more jobs across industries like banking and e-commerce.