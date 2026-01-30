IT sector shifting focus from software to AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw Business Jan 30, 2026

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that India's IT industry is now focusing less on traditional software and more on building real AI solutions.

He called this shift a sign of the sector's long-standing strength, saying, "The strength that our IT industry has had over several decades, that strength is being put to providing AI solutions, rather than the old model of having software development."