IT stocks lead markets rebound as Sensex rises 365 points

Falling crude and stronger domestic demand

Analysts say IT stocks bounced back because they were oversold after a global tech slump, and the drop in crude oil (now below $71 a barrel) should help cool inflation worries.

The mood got even better with GST collections rising nearly 14% year over year and car sales jumping over 24%, showing demand is strong.

Even though the rupee slipped further against the dollar, most signs point to investors feeling more upbeat about where markets are headed next.