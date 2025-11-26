The investigation began in July

Why Italy is expanding its antitrust probe into Meta

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:35 pm Nov 26, 202504:35 pm

What's the story

Italy's antitrust authority, the AGCM, has expanded its investigation into Meta. The move comes amid allegations that the tech giant has abused its dominant position by using artificial intelligence (AI) tools on its messaging service, WhatsApp. The AGCM is looking into whether new terms for WhatsApp Business Solutions and the introduction of new Meta AI interaction tools could restrict competition in the AI chatbot services market.