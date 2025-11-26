Why Italy is expanding its antitrust probe into Meta
What's the story
Italy's antitrust authority, the AGCM, has expanded its investigation into Meta. The move comes amid allegations that the tech giant has abused its dominant position by using artificial intelligence (AI) tools on its messaging service, WhatsApp. The AGCM is looking into whether new terms for WhatsApp Business Solutions and the introduction of new Meta AI interaction tools could restrict competition in the AI chatbot services market.
Investigation
AGCM's concern over Meta's AI integration
The AGCM is considering interim measures regarding the terms of WhatsApp Business Solutions and the integration of new Meta AI interaction tools into the platform. The investigation, which began in July, was launched after allegations that Meta may have violated European Union competition rules, by integrating its Meta AI assistant into WhatsApp without user consent.
Worrying
What's in store for Meta?
If Meta is found guilty of breaching the EU competition rules by abusing its dominant position, the firm might face fines of up to 10% of its global turnover. The company is yet to comment on the latest move by the AGCM.