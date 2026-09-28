ITC buys remaining Sproutlife Foods for ₹645cr, becomes sole owner
Business
ITC just bought the remaining shares of Sproutlife Foods for ₹645 crore, making it the sole owner.
The move is aimed at boosting ITC's lineup of future-ready food brands and bringing Sproutlife fully under its wing.
ITC to buy Happiest Minds stake
Meanwhile, ITC's tech arm is buying a 22.106% stake in Happiest Minds Technologies for about ₹1,330 crore.
The plan? Merge Happiest Minds with ITC Infotech once approvals are in.
It's all part of ITC's bigger push to get stronger in the tech space too.