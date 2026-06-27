ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri earned ₹23.91cr in FY26 down 6.8%

Puri 338 times median ITC pay

Puri's total pay was 338 times higher than the median ITC employee's salary.

His shareholding declined in FY26 (as of March 31, 2026), from 4,52,843 shares a year earlier to 3,00,591 shares, with fewer stock options granted too.

Meanwhile, the median remuneration of employees increased by 4% in FY26 (compared with FY25), but there's still a big gender gap: male employees earned over twice as much as female employees on average, which the company says is due to more women being hired for entry-level roles at manufacturing units in FY26.