ITC, Godfrey Phillips surge on cigarette price hike

Feb 18, 2026

Shares of cigarette manufacturers, including ITC and Godfrey Phillips India, have witnessed a major spike after reports of price hikes. The surge comes as the companies look to offset the impact of excise increases on their products. According to CNBC Awaaz, Godfrey Phillips India has hiked the price of Marlboro Compact from ₹9.5 per stick to ₹11.5 per stick. ITC's 84mm cigarettes is likely to be priced at ₹24 per stick (up from ₹17).