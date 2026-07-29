ITC Infotech becomes 1st adopter of Google Gemini enterprise platform
ITC Infotech is teaming up with Google Cloud to upgrade its AI game, becoming the first company to use Google's new Gemini Enterprise platform.
This move is part of their "agentic-first strategy," and CEO Manas Chakraborty says it's all about bringing smarter, more autonomous tech into their daily work.
ITC Infotech modernizes core business functions
First up, ITC Infotech will use AI to automate and modernize things like software engineering, human resources, finance, and other core business tasks.
The plan doesn't stop there: they're also launching Joint Centers of Excellence with Google Cloud to build custom AI solutions for industries like retail, consumer packaged goods, hospitality, and manufacturing.
As Sashi Sreedharan from Google Cloud India puts it, this collaboration helps ITC Infotech scale AI securely while paving the way for others looking to do the same.