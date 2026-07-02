ITC launches B Natural sugar-free Coconut Cola in India

Price ₹60 for 250 ml can

A 250 ml can costs ₹60, so it's pricier than Diet Coke or Pepsi Black (₹40 for 300 ml), but ITC is betting on the growing demand for low- and no-sugar drinks.

In fact, PepsiCo's bottler Varun Beverages shared that these healthier options made up 63% of their sales in the March quarter.

Plus, ITC plans to roll out more flavors and pack sizes soon to keep things interesting for everyone watching what they drink.