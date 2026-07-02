ITC launches B Natural sugar-free Coconut Cola in India
ITC just dropped a new sugar-free Coconut Cola under its B Natural brand, stepping into India's fizzy drink scene.
Made with tender coconut water and no added sugar, it's aimed at health-conscious folks looking for something different from the usual sodas.
The drink first appeared on quick-commerce apps and is about to hit stores soon, putting ITC in direct competition with big names like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Campa.
Price ₹60 for 250 ml can
A 250 ml can costs ₹60, so it's pricier than Diet Coke or Pepsi Black (₹40 for 300 ml), but ITC is betting on the growing demand for low- and no-sugar drinks.
In fact, PepsiCo's bottler Varun Beverages shared that these healthier options made up 63% of their sales in the March quarter.
Plus, ITC plans to roll out more flavors and pack sizes soon to keep things interesting for everyone watching what they drink.