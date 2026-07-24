ITC overtakes Nestle and Britannia as India's 2nd-biggest FMCG
Business
ITC just jumped ahead of Nestle and Britannia to become India's second-biggest FMCG company by revenue.
At their annual meeting, Chairperson Sanjiv Puri shared that ITC's non-tobacco brands brought in ₹24,000 crore, putting them right behind Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which leads with ₹61,975 crore.
ITC non-tobacco FMCG reaches ₹24,000 cr
ITC's non-tobacco FMCG business has grown steadily from ₹17,000 crore in 2017 to ₹24,000 crore in 2026.
With more than 30 brands reaching about 280 million households and exporting to more than 70 countries, they're making a big impact.
Even as Nestle and Britannia post strong numbers too, Puri says ITC is aiming for the top spot.