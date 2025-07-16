Next Article
ITC shares experience slight dip in early trading
ITC's shares dipped just a bit to ₹421.55 after its March 2025 results dropped.
While the share price barely moved, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) jumped from 3.95 last quarter to 15.77—so there's some good news for investors.
Revenue up, profit down for FY25
For the full year, ITC pulled in higher revenue—₹75,323 crore compared to last year's ₹70,881 crore—but net profit slipped slightly to ₹19,926 crore from ₹20,724 crore.
Still, shareholders got some love: a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share was announced in May (on top of an earlier interim payout).