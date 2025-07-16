ITC shares experience slight dip in early trading

Revenue up, profit down for FY25

For the full year, ITC pulled in higher revenue—₹75,323 crore compared to last year's ₹70,881 crore—but net profit slipped slightly to ₹19,926 crore from ₹20,724 crore.

Still, shareholders got some love: a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share was announced in May (on top of an earlier interim payout).