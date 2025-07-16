Next Article
New UPI guidelines for pre-sanctioned credit lines
Big update for digital payments: Starting August 31, 2025, you'll be able to link pre-approved credit lines from your bank directly to UPI.
Until now, UPI worked with savings accounts, overdrafts, wallets, and RuPay credit cards—so this move means more flexibility and convenience for anyone who uses UPI.
How the system will work
Banks and app providers now have to clearly spell out how these credit lines can be used on UPI.
They'll also need to make sure transactions fit the original purpose of the loan and follow new codes for tracking interest-bearing accounts.
It's all about making digital payments smoother while keeping things safe and transparent.