ITC stock falls 1.2% despite strong profits—what's the reason?

ITC's March quarter numbers and board meeting

For March 2025, ITC pulled in a net profit of ₹19,709 crore on revenue of ₹18,765 crore—pretty impressive numbers. Over the full year, profits reached nearly ₹20,000 crore.

The company also handed out a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share in May (after an earlier dividend in February) and recently gave employees over 4.5 million shares as part of its stock option plan.

Another board meeting is set for August to review how things are shaping up this quarter.