India has to boost its yearly climate spending from $135 billion to a massive $500 billion if it wants to hit net-zero emissions by 2070, says a new report from IVCA and BCG.

Right now, most of the money goes into renewables and electric vehicles because they make economic sense, but sectors like storage and green fuels are still waiting for their moment.

As Anirban Mukherjee, Managing Director and Senior Partner, India Leader, Climate & Sustainability Practice at BCG, puts it, "India' climate transition is no longer a question of intent. Capital is arriving, but unevenly. In renewable power and electric mobility, investment has followed at scale because the economics now stand on their own. The task ahead is to build that same confidence in storage, grids, green fuels, industry and adaptation, where many of the businesses that will matter most are still waiting for funding that fits their stage, timelines and risks. With much of India's infrastructure yet to be built, the choices we make today will shape the economy for generations to come."