iVP Semi to build semiconductor fab in Coimbatore, Manickam announces
Business
iVP Semi is planning to establish a new semiconductor wafer fab to Coimbatore, CEO P Raja Manickam announced at Kumaraguru College of Technology's graduation ceremony.
The project teams up with local industries and aims to help India shift from just providing services to actually making high-tech products.
Manickam urges industry university collaboration
Manickam called semiconductors the backbone of modern infrastructure, right up there with roads and railways.
He pointed out that India could play a big role in the global chip market if industry and universities work together, much like Taiwan did.
The graduation event also encouraged students to innovate, start businesses, and be part of India's tech manufacturing story.