IvyCap leads ₹130cr round in Live2.ai to boost AI platform

Founded in 2024 by J Venkat, Neha Suyal, and Yash Arora, Live2.ai blends social intelligence with e-commerce tools.

Their platform helps big brands like Schwarzkopf and Shiseido track online buzz and manage audits and compliance for influencer and user-generated content.

With eight specialized AI agents handling everything from crisis alerts to campaign audits, Live2.ai has quadrupled its revenue in the past year (90% of its revenue generated outside India).

They're quickly becoming a go-to for brands wanting real insights into what customers actually care about.