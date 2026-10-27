IvyCap leads ₹130cr round in Live2.ai to boost AI platform
IvyCap Ventures just led a ₹130 crore (about $14 million) funding round for Live2.ai, an AI startup making waves in marketing tech.
The investment will help the company boost its AI-powered platform and strengthen its regional cloud infrastructure across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, plus expand its go-to-market operations for enterprise and global consumer brands, plus give a secondary component that provides partial liquidity to early shareholders.
Live2.ai quadrupled revenue, 90% outside India
Founded in 2024 by J Venkat, Neha Suyal, and Yash Arora, Live2.ai blends social intelligence with e-commerce tools.
Their platform helps big brands like Schwarzkopf and Shiseido track online buzz and manage audits and compliance for influencer and user-generated content.
With eight specialized AI agents handling everything from crisis alerts to campaign audits, Live2.ai has quadrupled its revenue in the past year (90% of its revenue generated outside India).
They're quickly becoming a go-to for brands wanting real insights into what customers actually care about.