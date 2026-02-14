Ixigo acquires Spanish train ticketing platform Trenes for ₹125cr

Leading online travel aggregator Ixigo has announced its first international acquisition, a majority stake in Spain -based online train ticketing platform Trenes. The deal, worth around ₹125 crore, will see Ixigo acquire an upfront 60% stake in the company. After the acquisition, Trenes will become a step-down subsidiary of Ixigo. The Indian firm also has the option to buy the remaining shareholding at a later stage.

Company profile Trenes reported ₹60cr revenue in CY2025 Founded in 2013, Trenes is a profitable online train ticket booking platform serving Spain and Southern Europe. The firm has integrated with major Spanish and European rail operators to enable seamless multi-operator rail bookings. In CY2025, Trenes reported an operating revenue of around ₹60 crore and a profit after tax of about ₹15 crore.

Expansion plans Strategic entry into Europe The acquisition marks Ixigo's strategic entry into Europe, a key market for rail travel. The company hopes to generate synergies by integrating Trenes's local market presence and rail integrations with its AI-led product capabilities and technology expertise. Founded in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Ixigo offers an AI-based travel platform for booking trains, flights, buses, hotels, and cabs through its apps Ixigo, ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus.

