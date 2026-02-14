Ixigo acquires Spanish train ticketing platform Trenes for ₹125cr
What's the story
Leading online travel aggregator Ixigo has announced its first international acquisition, a majority stake in Spain-based online train ticketing platform Trenes. The deal, worth around ₹125 crore, will see Ixigo acquire an upfront 60% stake in the company. After the acquisition, Trenes will become a step-down subsidiary of Ixigo. The Indian firm also has the option to buy the remaining shareholding at a later stage.
Company profile
Trenes reported ₹60cr revenue in CY2025
Founded in 2013, Trenes is a profitable online train ticket booking platform serving Spain and Southern Europe. The firm has integrated with major Spanish and European rail operators to enable seamless multi-operator rail bookings. In CY2025, Trenes reported an operating revenue of around ₹60 crore and a profit after tax of about ₹15 crore.
Expansion plans
Strategic entry into Europe
The acquisition marks Ixigo's strategic entry into Europe, a key market for rail travel. The company hopes to generate synergies by integrating Trenes's local market presence and rail integrations with its AI-led product capabilities and technology expertise. Founded in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Ixigo offers an AI-based travel platform for booking trains, flights, buses, hotels, and cabs through its apps Ixigo, ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus.
Growth trajectory
Ixigo's financial performance
In Q3 FY26, Ixigo's revenue from operations rose to ₹317.6 crore from ₹242 crore in Q3 FY25. The company's profit also increased by 55% to ₹24 crore from ₹15.5 crore during the same period. The acquisition of Trenes is expected to further boost Ixigo's growth and expansion plans in the European market, which is seen as a global standard for rail travel.