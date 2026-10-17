Ixigo posts 61.3cr Q2 profit, revenue up 12.9% to 321cr
Business
Ixigo, the online travel platform you might use for trains or busses, just posted a net profit of ₹61.3 crore for Q2, quite a comeback from last year's loss of ₹3.2 crore.
Its revenue also got a nice boost, rising 12.9% to ₹321 crore compared to the same time last year.
Ixigo ticket bookings drive growth
Most of this growth came from people booking more train and bus tickets, train revenue hit ₹149.14 crore and bus bookings brought in ₹81.04 crore.
Even though flight bookings dipped a bit, Ixigo's overall financials improved with EBITDA swinging positive at ₹18.1 crore.
Plus, reducing its stake in Freshbus added an extra ₹40.66 crore to the books, with the stock price closing nearly 6% higher at ₹145.98 on Friday ahead of the results announcement.