J B Ecotex files 400cr IPO, promoters may offload shares

The company might also do a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹80 crore, which could tweak the final numbers.

Most of the money raised will go toward paying off ₹320 crore in debt, with the rest set aside for general needs.

J B Ecotex, incorporated in 2012, has recycled 31,244.83 million PET bottles between FY16 and FY26 for more than 700 customers across India and 25 countries.

revenue rose to ₹827.6 crore in FY26 from ₹527.3 crore in FY24, a solid growth story.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers, and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.