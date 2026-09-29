J B Ecotex files 400cr IPO, promoters may offload shares
J B Ecotex, a Surat-based company turning PET waste into useful products, just filed for a ₹400 crore IPO.
They're raising funds by selling new shares and letting promoters offload up to 1.29 crore shares.
If you care about recycling or business moves, this is one to watch.
J B Ecotex to repay 320cr
The company might also do a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹80 crore, which could tweak the final numbers.
Most of the money raised will go toward paying off ₹320 crore in debt, with the rest set aside for general needs.
J B Ecotex, incorporated in 2012, has recycled 31,244.83 million PET bottles between FY16 and FY26 for more than 700 customers across India and 25 countries.
revenue rose to ₹827.6 crore in FY26 from ₹527.3 crore in FY24, a solid growth story.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers, and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.