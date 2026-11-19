Jaan Tallinn set to gain from Anthropic's $1.4T Nasdaq IPO
Jaan Tallinn, who helped create Skype and is big on AI safety, is about to see a huge payday thanks to Anthropic's IPO.
The AI company is going public on Nasdaq this Thursday under the ticker ANT, with a roughly $1.4 trillion valuation, making it one of the largest IPOs ever.
Anthropic IPO raises safety concerns
Tallinn backed Anthropic early, investing before AI was mainstream. He's also known for founding groups focused on making tech safer for humanity.
Other early investors include ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Some worry that going public could shift focus from safe AI to profits, but Anthropic says its public benefit corporation status keeps ethics at the center of its mission.