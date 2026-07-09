Jaipur-based CarDekho prepares for 3,000cr IPO seeking 13,000cr valuation Business Jul 09, 2026

CarDekho, the Jaipur-based auto-tech startup, is getting ready to go public with an IPO aiming to raise up to ₹3,000 crore later this year.

The plan includes both existing shareholders selling their stakes and a fresh issue of about ₹300 crore, with the company hoping for a valuation close to ₹13,000 crore.