Jamie Dimon urges caution on US Treasuries amid debt alarm
Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, is sounding the alarm about the US government's growing debt and what it could mean for everyone.
On a recent podcast, he urged people to be cautious about investing in US Treasuries right now, warning that if leaders don't work together soon, we could see higher interest rates and more market turbulence.
Dimon cites $40T debt by 2026
Dimon pointed out that US debt is on track to hit $40 trillion by the end of 2026, according to the Economic Policy Innovation Center, and deficits are projected to top $2 trillion this fiscal year.
He compared these numbers to what you'd expect during major crises like wars or deep recessions.
With inflation "over 3% for almost five years" and government borrowing expected to keep climbing (the article reports it could possibly top $50 trillion by 2033), Dimon says all this puts extra pressure on financial markets.