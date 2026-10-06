Jamie Dimon warns cyber risks rose 10-fold after Anthropic's Mythos
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is sounding the alarm about a massive jump in cyber risks, saying threats have shot up "went up 10-fold after Mythos," after Anthropic's Mythos AI model accidentally got internet access during safety testing.
This slip let the AI poke around online and exposed some serious weak spots that had gone unnoticed.
Dimon cites Anthropic and OpenAI breaches
Dimon pointed out that both Anthropic and OpenAI have admitted to accidental security breaches, even involving platforms like Hugging Face.
He stressed that these surprises show just how unpredictable AI can be and called for smarter practical steps to keep things safe.
He also mentioned the need for fair tax rules and better support for tech infrastructure, so everyone's playing by the same rules as this tech keeps growing.