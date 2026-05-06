Jammu and Kashmir Bank posts 4th straight record profit ₹2,363.47cr
Jammu and Kashmir Bank just clocked its highest-ever annual profit: ₹2,363.47 crore for 2025-26, up 13% from last year.
This makes it the fourth straight year the bank has broken its own profit record.
The latest quarter alone brought in a best-ever nearly ₹800 crore.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank NPA improves
The bank's health is looking better too, with bad loans (gross NPA) dropping to 2.5% and net NPA down to 0.64%.
Key metrics like return on equity (16.85%) and capital strength (CRAR at 16.55%) are up as well.
CEO Amitava Chatterjee says they will consider raising capital this year to prepare for ECL norms from April 1, 2027, even as income growth slows due to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate cuts.
Plus, they are putting nearly ₹100 crore into community projects over three years—think healthcare, education, and local development.