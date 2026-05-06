Jammu and Kashmir Bank posts 4th straight record profit ₹2,363.47cr

Jammu and Kashmir Bank NPA improves

The bank's health is looking better too, with bad loans (gross NPA) dropping to 2.5% and net NPA down to 0.64%.

Key metrics like return on equity (16.85%) and capital strength (CRAR at 16.55%) are up as well.

CEO Amitava Chatterjee says they will consider raising capital this year to prepare for ECL norms from April 1, 2027, even as income growth slows due to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate cuts.

Plus, they are putting nearly ₹100 crore into community projects over three years—think healthcare, education, and local development.