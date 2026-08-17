Jane Street loses $15 billion in July amid AI slump
Business
Wall Street powerhouse Jane Street just faced a rare rough patch, losing $15 billion in July 2026.
One culprit? Its AI-focused hedge fund, Situational Awareness, got caught in a steep drop across AI stocks.
Things got worse with some missteps in options trading tied to Chinese markets.
Jane Street trading revenue tops $40B
Even after this loss, Jane Street's 2026 trading revenues have soared past $40 billion, beating its previous record.
The firm is now working on refinancing billions of dollars in debt as it regroups, showing that even giants can stumble but keep moving forward.