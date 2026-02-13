Jane Street takes tax probe case to India's Supreme Court
Business
Jane Street, a big trading firm from New York, has gone to India's Supreme Court to figure out if certain confidential internal communications are legally protected during tax investigations.
The source does not report any SEBI action or freezing of ₹4,800 crore; no date given.
Jane Street is now challenging how much privacy companies actually get under India's new evidence law.
Potential impact on legal landscape
The Supreme Court's decision could change the rules for every company and investor in India—especially foreign ones—about what stays private when regulators come knocking.
If the court sides with Jane Street, it could set a new standard for legal privilege that affects future cases and how businesses communicate behind the scenes.