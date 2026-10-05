Japan 30-year bond yield hits 4.235% before Sanae Takaichi speech

Everyone's waiting to see if Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will shift her approach under US pressure, or stick with her current economic game plan.

As Masahito Sugawara, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, put it, if she signals more big spending, "The yields across the curve stand at this level based on expectations for a shift in Takaichi's policy, but if she says anything that could suggest she would keep her expansionary policy unchanged, that could send the bond yields higher."

Meanwhile, shorter-term Japanese bonds actually saw yields drop a bit.

All this is happening as global bond markets react to inflation worries and rising borrowing costs everywhere, including in the US after a weak jobs report.