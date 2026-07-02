Japan backs $3B, 25-year support for Odisha green ammonia exports

IHI Corporation and Sumitomo Chemical buyers

Unlike many projects struggling to find buyers, this plant already has Japanese companies like IHI Corporation and Sumitomo Chemical lined up.

Plus, with extra support from Japan's decarbonized power auction, the plant will run at full capacity, and ACME is building an even bigger one in Paradip by 2029.

Together, these moves put India on the map as a serious player in global green energy.