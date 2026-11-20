The BOJ has aimed for 2% inflation since 2013, but hitting that target is putting pressure on it to act.

Energy costs are up again after earlier drops, and even swap contracts suggest there's an 86% chance of a rate hike soon.

Masato Koike, senior economist at Sompo Institute Plus, warns inflation could heat up further, mainly due to the impact of the Middle East conflict, so all eyes are on what the BOJ does next.