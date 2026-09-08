Japan Credit Rating Agency upgrades India's credit rating to 'A-'
India's credit score just got a boost from the Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCRA), moving up to "A-," the highest it's been since 1988.
This basically means India can borrow money at lower interest rates, freeing up more cash for things like development and public services.
JCRA says this upgrade is thanks to India's steady economic growth, the government's growth-oriented policies, and a stronger financial system.
India sheds near 'junk' status perception
For years, India was barely above "junk" status when it came to global credit ratings.
Now, with this "A-" upgrade (and similar moves by agencies like S&P and Morningstar DBRS), India is seen as much more reliable on the world stage.
Only a handful of agencies (like CareEdge, JCRA, and R&I) put India in or near the "A" club right now, so it's kind of a big deal for how investors view the country going forward.