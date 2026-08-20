Japan exports jump 23.2% in July fastest since Oct 2022
Business
Japan's exports shot up by 23.2% in July 2026, the fastest advance since October 2022, thanks to booming demand for semiconductors and electronics (hello, AI!).
Even passenger cars saw a big boost. A weaker yen also helped make Japanese goods more appealing overseas.
Japan imports nearly 28% widen trade-deficit
Despite the export win, Japan's trade deficit actually got bigger as imports rose nearly 28%, with the total value of oil imports jumping nearly 88%.
With ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Japan turned to the US for more of its oil, now making up more than one-third of total imports, while Middle Eastern oil dropped to just under 60%.