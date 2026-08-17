Japan GDP disappoints while Asian markets show mixed Monday
Business
Asian markets had a bit of a mixed Monday.
Japan's economy didn't grow as much as expected: its GDP was up just 1.1% (annualized) instead of the hoped-for 2%.
The Nikkei barely moved, while the Topix slipped.
Over in Hong Kong, stocks nudged higher, and South Korea took the day off for Liberation Day.
US shoppers cut spending, investors rethink
Meanwhile, US shoppers are spending less and feeling less confident, which has made investors rethink chances of stable interest rates this fall.
The dollar dropped to its lowest since May after Wall Street's recent dip.
On top of that, oil prices keep climbing (Brent crude hit $89 a barrel) as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt supply lines.