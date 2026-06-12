Japan Nikkei jumps 4% after President Trump cancels Iran strike
Business
Japan's Nikkei index shot up 4% on Friday morning after news broke that US President Trump called off military strikes against Iran.
The move eased worries about conflict in the Middle East, giving investors a boost of confidence.
Japan's broader Topix index also climbed over 2%, showing just how much global politics can sway the markets.
Japanese tech stocks rally, chipmakers lead
Tech companies led the charge, with chipmakers like Tokyo Electron and Advantest seeing double-digit and near-double-digit gains.
Even big names like Kioxia and SoftBank Group rode the wave upward.
While mining stocks dipped a bit and some companies like Sony slipped, overall market vibes stayed positive thanks to hopes for more stability ahead.