Japan Nikkei jumps 4% after President Trump cancels Iran strike Business Jun 12, 2026

Japan's Nikkei index shot up 4% on Friday morning after news broke that US President Trump called off military strikes against Iran.

The move eased worries about conflict in the Middle East, giving investors a boost of confidence.

Japan's broader Topix index also climbed over 2%, showing just how much global politics can sway the markets.