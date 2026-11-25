Japan service inflation 4.2% in October fastest over 3 decades
Japan just saw its service-sector inflation hit 4.2% in October, the fastest pace in over three decades, said the Bank of Japan.
This jump from last month is mostly because businesses are charging more for things like shipping, leasing, and hotels as their own costs go up.
Wholesale inflation 7.1% spurs BOJ hike
It is not just services: annual wholesale inflation climbed to 7.1% in the year to October, pushed by pricier fuel and semiconductors.
To keep things in check, the Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 1.25%, and experts think another hike could come by December as they try to balance rising prices with keeping the economy steady.