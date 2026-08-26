Japan to roll out blockchain trade settlement by early 2030s
Japan is planning to roll out a blockchain-powered system for settling stock and government bond trades by the early 2030s.
Led by the Bank of Japan, the Financial Services Agency, and the Ministry of Finance, the project includes a group that aims to begin work by early 2027, aiming to make financial transactions faster.
Wholesale CBDC enables almost instant settlement
The new setup will use digital tokens as a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC), used only between financial institutions, letting banks settle trades almost instantly instead of waiting days.
Major Japanese banks like MUFG, SMBC, and Mizuho are already experimenting with tokenized assets, while Japan joins global efforts like Project Agora to test cross-border payments.
It's all part of making finance smoother and a lot more future-ready.