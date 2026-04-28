Japan unemployment rises to 2.7% as employment drops 120,000

Japan job-to-applicant ratio dips to 1.18

The job-to-applicant ratio dipped slightly to 1.18, so there are now just 118 jobs for every 100 people looking, making things a bit tougher for job hunters.

The labor force shrank by another seven-month low, though participation nudged up to 63.6%.

High import costs and global uncertainty are weighing on Japan's famously tight job market, something young workers and new graduates will definitely want to keep an eye on.