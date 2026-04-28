Japan unemployment rises to 2.7% as employment drops 120,000
Japan's unemployment rate inched up to 2.7% in March, a small but notable rise from February's 2.6%.
That means around 10,000 more people are out of work, bringing the total to 1.86 million.
Companies seem to be playing it safe right now, with overall employment dropping by 120,000, a sign that hiring is slowing as economic uncertainty lingers.
Japan job-to-applicant ratio dips to 1.18
The job-to-applicant ratio dipped slightly to 1.18, so there are now just 118 jobs for every 100 people looking, making things a bit tougher for job hunters.
The labor force shrank by another seven-month low, though participation nudged up to 63.6%.
High import costs and global uncertainty are weighing on Japan's famously tight job market, something young workers and new graduates will definitely want to keep an eye on.