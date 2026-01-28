Japan will trial UPI soon

With over 3 lakh Indians visiting Japan last year—a big jump from before—Japan wants to make spending easier for them. NTT Data will connect its payment systems with UPI and spread the word across Japanese shops. The goal: make digital payments as easy as they are back home.

UPI goes global

UPI isn't just huge in India—it's already live in eight countries and was called "innovative" by Takeo Ueno, CEO of NTT Data Payment Services India.

The source does not provide a fiscal-year figure; it only notes UPI is among the world's largest systems by transaction volume.

If this trial works out, paying abroad could get a whole lot simpler for Indian travelers.