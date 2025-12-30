Japanese bond yields hit highest level since 1994

What's behind this spike?

The Bank of Japan recently raised its key interest rate to a 30-year high (0.75%) and cut back on buying bonds, all to tackle stubborn inflation.

On top of that, a big government spending plan is pushing yields even higher.

Some experts think another rate hike could come as soon as next year if the yen stays weak—Mizuho economist Yusuke Matsuo even said "currency defense could become a de facto priority."