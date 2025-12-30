Lactose-free milk is going mainstream in India
Lactose-free milk is quickly catching on in India as more people focus on health and realize they might be lactose intolerant.
The USDA expects India's milk production to reach 221.4 million metric tons by 2026.
Meanwhile, the rising demand for lactose-free options is driving rapid growth within the specialized dairy segment.
What started as a niche product is now seeing double-digit growth and becoming part of everyday life.
Why everyone's talking about it
Lactose-free milk uses natural enzymes to break down lactose, making it sweeter and easier to digest—especially for those who struggle with regular milk.
Urban shoppers are picking it up for the health perks without giving up nutrition.
Plus, clever packaging like Tetra Pak means this milk stays fresh without a fridge, so brands like Amul can get it out to even smaller cities and towns across India.