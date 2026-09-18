Japan's core inflation 1.7% nears Bank of Japan 2% target
Japan's core inflation hit 1.7% in August, coming close to the Bank of Japan's 2% target.
While that number was a bit lower than expected, it was lower than July's 1.8% and keeps the pressure on for possible changes.
Another measure (excluding fresh food and fuel) rose even more, up 1.9%.
With these numbers out, everyone's watching to see if the BOJ will finally bump interest rates at its meeting on Friday.
Yen around 156.19 per US dollar
The yen is hanging around 156.19 per US dollar as traders wait for the BOJ's decision.
Analysts think a rate hike is likely, especially since energy prices are rising and the yen has been weak lately.
Meanwhile, central banks in places like the US and the UK are turning more hawkish to fight inflation, so all eyes are on Governor Ueda for what happens next in Japan.