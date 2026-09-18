Japan's core inflation 1.7% nears Bank of Japan 2% target

Japan's core inflation hit 1.7% in August, coming close to the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

While that number was a bit lower than expected, it was lower than July's 1.8% and keeps the pressure on for possible changes.

Another measure (excluding fresh food and fuel) rose even more, up 1.9%.

With these numbers out, everyone's watching to see if the BOJ will finally bump interest rates at its meeting on Friday.