Rising energy costs (thanks to the Iran conflict) and the end of government energy subsidies have pushed inflation higher.

To help out households, Japan will bring back those subsidies in December.

Even though Japan's economy shrank recently, there is a strong chance the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates soon.

Ma Tieying, senior economist at DBS Group Research, said, "The BOJ is likely to look through the temporary weakness in 3Q GDP and focus instead on underlying inflation and wage dynamics."