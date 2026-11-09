Japan's Nikkei 225 climbs 2% to 58,584.11, Topix rises 2.8%

The boost followed Wall Street's rally on Friday, thanks to big names like NVIDIA and Tesla.

Still, investors are playing it safe. There's some worry about possible US rules around AI and tech.

As Takuma Ikemoto, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, put it, everyone's watching how new US regulations and tensions in the Middle East might shake things up.

Even with 214 of the benchmark's 224 constituents trading higher (Renesas Electronics led with a strong gain), some big players like SoftBank Group slipped, showing that caution is still in the air.