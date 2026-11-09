Japan's Nikkei 225 climbs 2% to 58,584.11, Topix rises 2.8%
Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2% on Monday, ending a tough week for tech stocks and rising to 58,584.11 in early trade.
The Topix index also rose 2.8%. This bounce comes after tech shares dragged the market into bear territory last week.
Investors cautious despite Nikkei gains
The boost followed Wall Street's rally on Friday, thanks to big names like NVIDIA and Tesla.
Still, investors are playing it safe. There's some worry about possible US rules around AI and tech.
As Takuma Ikemoto, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, put it, everyone's watching how new US regulations and tensions in the Middle East might shake things up.
Even with 214 of the benchmark's 224 constituents trading higher (Renesas Electronics led with a strong gain), some big players like SoftBank Group slipped, showing that caution is still in the air.