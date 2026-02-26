Japan's Nikkei 225 crosses 59,000 mark for 1st time
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 just crossed the 59,000 mark—a historic high—thanks to strong earnings from NVIDIA and hopes that Japan's central bank will hold off on raising interest rates.
The index jumped 1.2% today, showing a wave of optimism among investors reacting to both global tech wins and local economic signals.
Nikkei has soared over 16% this year
The Nikkei has soared over 16% this year, with most stocks in the green during early trading.
Still, expectations of an imminent Bank of Japan rate hike waned.
For now though, Japan's market is riding a serious high.