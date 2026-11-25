Japan's Nikkei 225 falls 3.3% amid AI and tech retreat
Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 3.3% on Wednesday, mostly because investors pulled back from AI and tech stocks, mirroring what happened in US markets overnight.
Even with this dip, the blow was softened by strong gains in pharmaceuticals and automakers, which helped keep the broader market from sliding even further.
Investors favor defensive Tokyo stocks
While big-name semiconductor firms like Advantest and Tokyo Electron plunged over 13%, defensive sectors like pharmaceuticals (Otsuka Holdings, Astellas Pharma) jumped more than 6%.
Companies like Sony Group and Toyota also posted solid gains.
Despite the tech slump, more than half of stocks on Tokyo's main exchange actually rose, showing that investors are leaning toward safer bets right now.