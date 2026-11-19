Japan's Nikkei 225, Topix dip as gold and copper fall
Japan's stock market took a small dip today, with the Nikkei 225 and Topix both declining.
The main reason? Metal companies like JX Advanced Metals and Mitsubishi Materials lost ground as gold and copper prices dropped.
Investors also seemed extra cautious, keeping an eye on some big global events.
AI company Anthropic IPO at $83
A lot of attention is on AI company Anthropic, which is priced its IPO at $83 per share, higher than expected.
This buzz around AI, plus recent drops in Tokyo's own tech stocks (like Advantest and Fujikura), has everyone waiting to see what happens next in the markets.