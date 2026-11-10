Japan's Nikkei climbs nearly 3% on AI and semiconductor rally
Japan's Nikkei index made a strong comeback on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, climbing almost 3% after a rough week.
The big push came from AI and semiconductor stocks, with SoftBank jumping over 14%.
Even though NVIDIA dropped overnight, investors felt upbeat about tech shares, though many are still watching to see if the Nikkei can break past the 61,000 mark.
Nikkei erases most midterm losses
The rebound helped erase most of last week's losses caused by concerns that the US Congress could slow investment in artificial intelligence following the Democrats's decisive victory in the midterm elections.
Top performers included Advantest and Tokyo Electron, up 4.93% and 5.66%, respectively, while Kioxia rose 7.6%.
JX Advanced Metals also got a lift after raising its profit forecast.
Not everyone had a good day, though: Toyota dipped slightly and Kikkoman took a sharp hit, dropping 13%.