Japan's October 2026 exports rise 20.5% led by semiconductor equipment
Japan's exports jumped 20.5% in October 2026, making a strong comeback after two slow months.
The real star here? Semiconductor equipment, which jumped 49.7% by value.
Shipments to China and the US also saw solid growth, up 13.3% and 23.9%, giving Japan's trade numbers a healthy boost.
Japan imports up 21.6% petroleum 60.5%
Imports rose by 21.6%, with petroleum imports climbing 60.5% by value, rising as Japan attempts to switch sources to American oil compared to Middle East exporters due to the Iran war.
This shift pushed up import costs and nudged Japan's GDP down by 0.1% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, showing that even with strong exports, economic hurdles remain on the horizon.