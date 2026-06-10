Japan's top 3 banks to launch stablecoins by March 2027
Business
Japan's top three banks, Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui, and Mizuho, are teaming up to launch their own stablecoins by March 2027.
The goal is to make digital payments more common in Japan, where cash and credit cards remain popular.
The banks will form a council to figure out how this all works.
Japan's Financial Services Agency backs stablecoins
Japan's Financial Services Agency is on board, seeing stablecoins as a way to modernize payments with blockchain technology.
This follows the rise of yen-pegged coins like JPYC and a ruling party panel proposal about using stablecoins for payments across Asia.
While there are global concerns about regulation, Japan's move signals a big step toward updating its financial system for the digital age.