Japan's Topix index just broke a 36-year-old record

What fueled this big jump?

A mix of supportive government policies, lots of global cash flowing in, and optimism about company profits helped push the Topix higher.

Interestingly, investors didn't just focus on big names—smaller and mid-sized companies actually outperformed large caps.

The Nikkei 225 also set its own record, closing up 26% for the year and showing how strong Japan's stock scene was in 2025.