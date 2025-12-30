Next Article
Japan's Topix index just broke a 36-year-old record
Japan's Topix index ended 2025 at an all-time high of 3,408.97, finally topping its previous peak from the late '80s bubble era.
After a shaky start this year—thanks to US tariffs—the market bounced back strong as trade tensions cooled off, notching up a solid 22% gain for the year.
What fueled this big jump?
A mix of supportive government policies, lots of global cash flowing in, and optimism about company profits helped push the Topix higher.
Interestingly, investors didn't just focus on big names—smaller and mid-sized companies actually outperformed large caps.
The Nikkei 225 also set its own record, closing up 26% for the year and showing how strong Japan's stock scene was in 2025.