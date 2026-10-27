Jason Calacanis predicts bitcoin will be $57,000 in a year
Business
Technology investor and podcast host Jason Calacanis thinks bitcoin's price is heading down to $57,000 within a year, quite a dip from its recent price near $79,600.
He points to fading hype and big withdrawals from bitcoin ETFs as reasons for the slide, saying bitcoin now mostly acts as just a store of value.
Calacanis urges AI, backs Bittensor's TAO
Calacanis is telling investors to look at artificial intelligence (AI) instead. Even with $774 million recently pulled from bitcoin ETFs, AI projects are still getting attention.
He's backing Bittensor's TAO token, a project that rewards people for sharing computing power, and praises its fresh approach to making AI more useful in the real world.