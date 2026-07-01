Javier Medrano sues Tesla in Houston over FSD safety warnings

Medrano worked up to 80-hour weeks handling safety incidents and reviewing footage but answered a call after a collision and, due to exhaustion, had no recollection of the conversation.

Despite repeatedly warning Tesla about understaffing and "rolling hazards" on public roads, his concerns were brushed off.

In one case, human resources even suggested he use "Do Not Disturb" mode during shifts.

After being let go in May 2025 for alleged poor delegation, Medrano is now seeking damages in court.